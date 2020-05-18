97 AMHERST PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, ENERGY STAR certified home. First floor boasts 10' ceilings with study, formal dining room, spacious family room, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and cafe opening onto large lanai. Lanai also opens into enormous playroom/library and half bath. Upstairs has large loft, spacious master with master bath and 2 walk in closets! 2nd & 3rd bdrms share full bath, and 3rd guest bdrm has private full bath. Walk in closets in every bdrm. Extras include laundry with washer/dryer & 2 car garage. 2 blocks to Valley Ridge Academy K-8, five minutes to Nease HS. For the little ones, just 2 blocks to Nocatee's only covered playground for all day summer fun. Enjoy the world class Nocatee Lifestyle!