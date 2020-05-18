All apartments in Nocatee
97 AMHERST PL

97 Amherst Place · (904) 899-1554
Location

97 Amherst Place, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3526 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, ENERGY STAR certified home. First floor boasts 10' ceilings with study, formal dining room, spacious family room, island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and cafe opening onto large lanai. Lanai also opens into enormous playroom/library and half bath. Upstairs has large loft, spacious master with master bath and 2 walk in closets! 2nd & 3rd bdrms share full bath, and 3rd guest bdrm has private full bath. Walk in closets in every bdrm. Extras include laundry with washer/dryer & 2 car garage. 2 blocks to Valley Ridge Academy K-8, five minutes to Nease HS. For the little ones, just 2 blocks to Nocatee's only covered playground for all day summer fun. Enjoy the world class Nocatee Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 AMHERST PL have any available units?
97 AMHERST PL has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 97 AMHERST PL have?
Some of 97 AMHERST PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 AMHERST PL currently offering any rent specials?
97 AMHERST PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 AMHERST PL pet-friendly?
No, 97 AMHERST PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 97 AMHERST PL offer parking?
Yes, 97 AMHERST PL does offer parking.
Does 97 AMHERST PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 AMHERST PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 AMHERST PL have a pool?
Yes, 97 AMHERST PL has a pool.
Does 97 AMHERST PL have accessible units?
No, 97 AMHERST PL does not have accessible units.
Does 97 AMHERST PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 AMHERST PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 AMHERST PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 AMHERST PL does not have units with air conditioning.
