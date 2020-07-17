95 SPRING TIDE WAY

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom END UNIT townhouse in Tidewater at Nocatee!This home was built in 2019 & features almost 2,200 sqft. of living space!Large 2 car attached garage.On the 1st level you have a bedroom & half bathroom w/ private entry to outside patio & wood floors.This room also has a built in cabinet,sink & wine fridge(not pictured).On the 2nd level you have a beautiful kitchen w/ dark espresso cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Nice tile flooring throughout the entire 2nd level.There is also a balcony of the 2nd level that faces the preserve!Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.Master bedroom has dual sinks & a walk-in shower.This townhouse has tons of storage closets throughout!This unit is a must see!Welcomes small p