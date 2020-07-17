All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

95 SPRING TIDE WAY

95 Spring Tide Way · (904) 708-7745
Location

95 Spring Tide Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2177 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom END UNIT townhouse in Tidewater at Nocatee!This home was built in 2019 & features almost 2,200 sqft. of living space!Large 2 car attached garage.On the 1st level you have a bedroom & half bathroom w/ private entry to outside patio & wood floors.This room also has a built in cabinet,sink & wine fridge(not pictured).On the 2nd level you have a beautiful kitchen w/ dark espresso cabinets,granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.Nice tile flooring throughout the entire 2nd level.There is also a balcony of the 2nd level that faces the preserve!Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.Master bedroom has dual sinks & a walk-in shower.This townhouse has tons of storage closets throughout!This unit is a must see!Welcomes small p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have any available units?
95 SPRING TIDE WAY has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have?
Some of 95 SPRING TIDE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 SPRING TIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
95 SPRING TIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 SPRING TIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY offers parking.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have a pool?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 SPRING TIDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 SPRING TIDE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
