Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

93 WILD ELM AVE

93 Wild Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

93 Wild Elm Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
range
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the community of Green Leaf Lakes in Ponte Vedra. This home offers 3,116 sq ft of living space with Large bonus room upstairs. Home offers wooded plank flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs is a mix of carpet and ceramic tile. Master bedroom is located downstairs and is over sized with large master bath suit attached. Bathroom offers a beautiful, large walk in shower, a garden tub for relaxing, granite counter tops and 2 separate vanities and 2 huge walk in closets. Other rooms are large and offer carpeted bedrooms and large closets. Gourmet chef style kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, white cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that offer a built in oven and flat cook top stove and large walk in pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have any available units?
93 WILD ELM AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 93 WILD ELM AVE have?
Some of 93 WILD ELM AVE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 WILD ELM AVE currently offering any rent specials?
93 WILD ELM AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 WILD ELM AVE pet-friendly?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE offer parking?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not offer parking.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have a pool?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not have a pool.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have accessible units?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 WILD ELM AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 WILD ELM AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
