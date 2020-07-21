93 WILD ELM AVE

Amenities

4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the community of Green Leaf Lakes in Ponte Vedra. This home offers 3,116 sq ft of living space with Large bonus room upstairs. Home offers wooded plank flooring throughout downstairs. Upstairs is a mix of carpet and ceramic tile. Master bedroom is located downstairs and is over sized with large master bath suit attached. Bathroom offers a beautiful, large walk in shower, a garden tub for relaxing, granite counter tops and 2 separate vanities and 2 huge walk in closets. Other rooms are large and offer carpeted bedrooms and large closets. Gourmet chef style kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, white cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances that offer a built in oven and flat cook top stove and large walk in pantry.