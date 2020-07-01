All apartments in Nocatee
Nocatee, FL
88 Jackrabbit Trl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

88 Jackrabbit Trl

88 Jackrabbit Trail · No Longer Available
Location

88 Jackrabbit Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home in Twenty Mile Village was a model home. It is inviting, warm and will be comfortable for your whole family. The upgraded kitchen includes a gas stove on the cooking island, gorgeous glass front cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. There is tile throughout the main living areas on the first floor. The master bedroom is located upstairs with sitting area that could be used as a TV room or office and access to the upstairs balcony. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are located on the first floor with a bathroom separating them. Enjoy living 'On the Square' with the pool and park right Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have any available units?
88 Jackrabbit Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have?
Some of 88 Jackrabbit Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Jackrabbit Trl currently offering any rent specials?
88 Jackrabbit Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Jackrabbit Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl is pet friendly.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl offer parking?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl offers parking.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have a pool?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl has a pool.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have accessible units?
No, 88 Jackrabbit Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Jackrabbit Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Jackrabbit Trl has units with air conditioning.

