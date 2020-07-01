88 Jackrabbit Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

This beautiful home in Twenty Mile Village was a model home. It is inviting, warm and will be comfortable for your whole family. The upgraded kitchen includes a gas stove on the cooking island, gorgeous glass front cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. There is tile throughout the main living areas on the first floor. The master bedroom is located upstairs with sitting area that could be used as a TV room or office and access to the upstairs balcony. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are located on the first floor with a bathroom separating them. Enjoy living 'On the Square' with the pool and park right Application fee $60 per person 18 & older. Processing fee $100.