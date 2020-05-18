72 CAPE MAY AVE

Amenities
Located in gated Coastal Oaks in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Davenport model sitting on a gorgeous lakeview lot. Available July 1. It has 4 bedrms w/3 bedrms down including the master & the 4th bedrm + bonus rm & full bath are upstairs. There are a total of 3 full baths. Other custom features; hurricane windows & screens, wood style tile flooring, gas fireplace, granite counters, ss appliances, custom kitchen cabinets & water softener. Located just a few minutes from the Nocatee Splash Park and 10+ minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach shopping, restaurants and ''toes in the ocean''. LAWN, LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE & IRRIGATION WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. TENANT PAYS All UTILITIES; WATER, ELECTRIC & CABLE. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS...NO CATS. Leases 12 mos or longer only. No short term leases.