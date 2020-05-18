All apartments in Nocatee
72 CAPE MAY AVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:49 PM

72 CAPE MAY AVE

72 Cape May Avenue · (904) 687-6140
Location

72 Cape May Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in gated Coastal Oaks in Nocatee. This RENTAL is a Davenport model sitting on a gorgeous lakeview lot. Available July 1. It has 4 bedrms w/3 bedrms down including the master & the 4th bedrm + bonus rm & full bath are upstairs. There are a total of 3 full baths. Other custom features; hurricane windows & screens, wood style tile flooring, gas fireplace, granite counters, ss appliances, custom kitchen cabinets & water softener. Located just a few minutes from the Nocatee Splash Park and 10+ minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach shopping, restaurants and ''toes in the ocean''. LAWN, LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE & IRRIGATION WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. TENANT PAYS All UTILITIES; WATER, ELECTRIC & CABLE. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS...NO CATS. Leases 12 mos or longer only. No short term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have any available units?
72 CAPE MAY AVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have?
Some of 72 CAPE MAY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 CAPE MAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
72 CAPE MAY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 CAPE MAY AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 CAPE MAY AVE is pet friendly.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 72 CAPE MAY AVE does offer parking.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 CAPE MAY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have a pool?
No, 72 CAPE MAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 72 CAPE MAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 CAPE MAY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 CAPE MAY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 CAPE MAY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
