661 HOWLAND DR

Beautiful cul-de-sac home in St. Johns county. Screened lanai with large, fenced back yard! First floor open floor plan with 8'+ ceilings. Kitchen with food prep island and stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms on the second floor plus a loft. Custom built-in closets, custom shoe rack, tile floor in the living areas and carpeted bedrooms. Pre-wired surround sound system, water softener, garage epoxy floors. Owner pays for lawn services! Nocatee water park and Community amenities include playground, tennis, soccer, exercise room, bike paths, clubhouse and more! Just move in and enjoy! Well rated schools nearby. Renter's Insurance required. Small dogs only.