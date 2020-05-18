63 Pindo Palm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool online portal tennis court

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE!! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Nocatee has to offer such as: the Nocatee Splash Park, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Basketball Courts, Sand Volley Ball Courts, Rip Tide Slides, Zip Lines, Lazy River, Fitness Club with group classes and multiple pools for all ages!



You do not want to miss out on this beauty! Over 2,000 sq. ft. townhome! This home boasts a huge downstairs open family room, dining, kitchen and powder bath. Loaded with windows and natural light ! Beautiful ceramic tile flooring downstairs. This gourmet kitchen is completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and double oven. Good size island for food prep and entertainment! Nice size loft area upstairs! Covered patio! W/D included.



Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



