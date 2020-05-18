All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

63 Pindo Palm Dr

63 Pindo Palm Drive · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Pindo Palm Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63 Pindo Palm Dr · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
online portal
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN THE PALMS AT NOCATEE!! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Nocatee has to offer such as: the Nocatee Splash Park, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Basketball Courts, Sand Volley Ball Courts, Rip Tide Slides, Zip Lines, Lazy River, Fitness Club with group classes and multiple pools for all ages!

You do not want to miss out on this beauty! Over 2,000 sq. ft. townhome! This home boasts a huge downstairs open family room, dining, kitchen and powder bath. Loaded with windows and natural light ! Beautiful ceramic tile flooring downstairs. This gourmet kitchen is completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets and double oven. Good size island for food prep and entertainment! Nice size loft area upstairs! Covered patio! W/D included.

Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE3394520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have any available units?
63 Pindo Palm Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have?
Some of 63 Pindo Palm Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Pindo Palm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
63 Pindo Palm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Pindo Palm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Pindo Palm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr offer parking?
No, 63 Pindo Palm Dr does not offer parking.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Pindo Palm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 63 Pindo Palm Dr has a pool.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have accessible units?
No, 63 Pindo Palm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Pindo Palm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Pindo Palm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Pindo Palm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
