Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
612 ORCHARD PASS AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 ORCHARD PASS AVE

612 Orchard Pass Ave · No Longer Available
Location

612 Orchard Pass Ave, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.!This brand new ground Floor end unit has never been lived in. Located in the 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra Community in Nocatee. This Carriage Home Egret model has 1.538 sq. ft. with Foyer, Family Room, Library/Office w/French doors, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Screened Lanai and attached single car garage. Complete with ''Smart Home'' features, Ceiling fans, quartz counters, ss appliances, washer and dryer. Home is available on a 12-month lease or longer. Tenants will enjoy full access to all outstanding community amenities: Anastasia club (indoor and outdoor pools, Fitness center, sauna, crafts, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, walking and biking trails. Nocatee offers free access to the Splash Park. PVBeach shopping, restaurants and Atlantic Ocean just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have any available units?
612 ORCHARD PASS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have?
Some of 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 ORCHARD PASS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE offers parking.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE has a pool.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have accessible units?
Yes, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE has accessible units.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 ORCHARD PASS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
