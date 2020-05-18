612 ORCHARD PASS AVE

Amenities

IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.!This brand new ground Floor end unit has never been lived in. Located in the 55+ Del Webb Ponte Vedra Community in Nocatee. This Carriage Home Egret model has 1.538 sq. ft. with Foyer, Family Room, Library/Office w/French doors, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Screened Lanai and attached single car garage. Complete with ''Smart Home'' features, Ceiling fans, quartz counters, ss appliances, washer and dryer. Home is available on a 12-month lease or longer. Tenants will enjoy full access to all outstanding community amenities: Anastasia club (indoor and outdoor pools, Fitness center, sauna, crafts, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, walking and biking trails. Nocatee offers free access to the Splash Park. PVBeach shopping, restaurants and Atlantic Ocean just minutes away.