Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest suite hot tub

Marvelous ENERGY STAR floorplan in the heart of Nocatee with the #1 rated school district in Florida! Insulation & AC SEER rating far exceeds current code. This fine home features upgraded cabinetry, granite counters, tile flooring downstairs, full downstairs guest suite w/ full bath & an open loft upstairs as well. The lanai has been extended and is covered. Welcome Home!