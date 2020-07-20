601 BATTLEGATE LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

! This home has a fenced backyard, office, bonus room and upgrades throughout! It is located in the best school district in the State of Florida. Enjoy the convenience of shopping at the nearby Nocatee Town Center.Walden Chase has no CDD fees and the annual HOA is at an affordable price of $556 annually. Brand new dishwasher. New AC, 2018. Water heater 2017. Sprinkler system hooked to water well (2016) to provide savings on water cost. All Appliances are stainless steel.Large outdoor patio tiled, outdoor dining includes a pergola and water pipes are installed, perfectly prepared for installing a summer kitchen! This home is a KB Model home, look no further, call today!