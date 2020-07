Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

4 beds/2 baths plus flex room on a private preserve in Kelly Pointe community. Located on a cul de sac and zoned for brand new Palm Valley Academy K-8. This open floor plan home is loaded with upgrades including custom millwork throughout, shiplap, bard doors, handscraped laminate floors. Large backyard is fully fenced with a patio and screened porch. Located within minutes of schools and shopping.