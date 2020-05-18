52 MAGNOLIA CREEK

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Huge upgrades in spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TH in Willowcove at Nocatee in Palm Valley Academy school zone.Lawn maintenance included.Downstairs there is beautiful wood like tile, wood on the staircase, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with large granite island & countertops, vented gas cooktop, built-in microwave dishwasher, large walk-in pantry, all SS appliances, upgraded beautiful white cabinetry, & pendant lighting. Separate dining room & powder room located just off kitchen. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms with custom built-in closets, two baths, loft/family room & laundry room with full size W/D & built-in ironing board. Enormous master suite has double tray ceilings & an oversized walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, crown molding, tall 9' clgs, blinds throughout. See More