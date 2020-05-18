All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

52 MAGNOLIA CREEK

52 Magnolia Creek Walk · No Longer Available
Location

52 Magnolia Creek Walk, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Huge upgrades in spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath TH in Willowcove at Nocatee in Palm Valley Academy school zone.Lawn maintenance included.Downstairs there is beautiful wood like tile, wood on the staircase, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with large granite island & countertops, vented gas cooktop, built-in microwave dishwasher, large walk-in pantry, all SS appliances, upgraded beautiful white cabinetry, & pendant lighting. Separate dining room & powder room located just off kitchen. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms with custom built-in closets, two baths, loft/family room & laundry room with full size W/D & built-in ironing board. Enormous master suite has double tray ceilings & an oversized walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, crown molding, tall 9' clgs, blinds throughout. See More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have any available units?
52 MAGNOLIA CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have?
Some of 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
52 MAGNOLIA CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK offer parking?
No, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not offer parking.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK has a pool.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have accessible units?
No, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 MAGNOLIA CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.
