52 EAGLE ROCK DR

Lease this FIVE bedrooms and 3 1/2 Bath home on preserve homesite in Twenty Mile of Nocatee. Home features a First Floor Master with TWO walk in closets and abundance of living space and storage. Open Floor Plan with Kitchen overlooking great room. Dining Room could be Office/Flex space. Kitchen, Dining foyer and great room feature porcelain wood look floors! Spacious second floor loft/media room/play room. THREE car garage. Outdoor Lanai and fire pit are perfect to gather and entertain! ENJOY the resort like Nocatee Lifestyle, including splash park, pools, cart paths, and miles of bike and jogging trails.steps away from the 20 mile pool, pavilion, and playground. Zoned for NEW K-8 Academy!Rent includes lawn care & Nocatee access. Pets considered with nonrefundable deposit.