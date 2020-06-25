480 COCONUT PALM PKWY

Amenities

LOOKING FOR A 7 MONTH LEASE WHILE YOU BUILD IN TWENTY MILE!! Look no further.....This home is Zoned for the new Nocatee school in St. Johns County(Palm Valley Academy). Adorable 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome is ready now. It features an attached two car garage, a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop and quartz counter tops, master bedroom is downstairs along with 1/2 bath for guests. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft, 2 bedrooms with large closets, a bathroom with double sinks and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Enjoy your views of the private preserve from your screened lanai. (12 month lease will be $2300 a month, less than 12 months will be $2500) Pets Allowed with non refundable deposit.