Nocatee, FL
480 COCONUT PALM PKWY
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:55 PM

480 COCONUT PALM PKWY

480 Coconut Palm Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

480 Coconut Palm Pkwy, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
LOOKING FOR A 7 MONTH LEASE WHILE YOU BUILD IN TWENTY MILE!! Look no further.....This home is Zoned for the new Nocatee school in St. Johns County(Palm Valley Academy). Adorable 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom townhome is ready now. It features an attached two car garage, a gourmet kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop and quartz counter tops, master bedroom is downstairs along with 1/2 bath for guests. Upstairs you will find a spacious loft, 2 bedrooms with large closets, a bathroom with double sinks and the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Enjoy your views of the private preserve from your screened lanai. (12 month lease will be $2300 a month, less than 12 months will be $2500) Pets Allowed with non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have any available units?
480 COCONUT PALM PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have?
Some of 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
480 COCONUT PALM PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY is pet friendly.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY offers parking.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have a pool?
No, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have accessible units?
No, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 COCONUT PALM PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
