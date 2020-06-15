48 FALLING WATER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage new construction

Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms. Spacious living area and gorgeous kitchen offering granite countertops, contrasting nicely with white cabinetry, matching stainless steel appliances, food prep island, recessed lighting and more! Master bedroom has tray ceilings, master en suite with dual sink vanities, granite counters, stand up glass-enclosed tiled shower and huge walk in closet. 2-Car Garage on lower level, in a gated community with its own private pool and clubhouse. In addition to the community amenities, enjoy access to Nocatee's lush nature trails, sport fields, dog parks, & water parks all within walking distance. See private remarks