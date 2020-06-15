All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:38 AM

48 FALLING WATER CT

48 Falling Water Ct · (904) 453-7113
Location

48 Falling Water Ct, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Luxurious new construction tri-level townhome for rent in Tidewater at Nocatee! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and two half bathrooms. Spacious living area and gorgeous kitchen offering granite countertops, contrasting nicely with white cabinetry, matching stainless steel appliances, food prep island, recessed lighting and more! Master bedroom has tray ceilings, master en suite with dual sink vanities, granite counters, stand up glass-enclosed tiled shower and huge walk in closet. 2-Car Garage on lower level, in a gated community with its own private pool and clubhouse. In addition to the community amenities, enjoy access to Nocatee's lush nature trails, sport fields, dog parks, & water parks all within walking distance. See private remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have any available units?
48 FALLING WATER CT has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 FALLING WATER CT have?
Some of 48 FALLING WATER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 FALLING WATER CT currently offering any rent specials?
48 FALLING WATER CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 FALLING WATER CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 FALLING WATER CT is pet friendly.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT offer parking?
Yes, 48 FALLING WATER CT does offer parking.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 FALLING WATER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have a pool?
Yes, 48 FALLING WATER CT has a pool.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have accessible units?
No, 48 FALLING WATER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 FALLING WATER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 FALLING WATER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 FALLING WATER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
