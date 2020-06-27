All apartments in Nocatee
47 PURITAN RD

47 Puritan Road · No Longer Available
Location

47 Puritan Road, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
Walking distance to A rated elementry/middle school Valley Ridge Academy. 3 Miles from Nease high school Living here allows access to all of Nocatee's ammentities! Two waterparks, fitness center, all events, and much more. Pets ok with additional deposit. Upgrades throughout the home, on a pond, Large bonus room/additional bed room with full bathroom upstairs. 3 car over sized garage. Tile and carpet through out. Fenced in back yard surrounded by privacy shrubbery. Large community park in the neighborhood. Security Deposit $3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 PURITAN RD have any available units?
47 PURITAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 47 PURITAN RD have?
Some of 47 PURITAN RD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 PURITAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
47 PURITAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 PURITAN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 PURITAN RD is pet friendly.
Does 47 PURITAN RD offer parking?
Yes, 47 PURITAN RD offers parking.
Does 47 PURITAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 PURITAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 PURITAN RD have a pool?
No, 47 PURITAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 47 PURITAN RD have accessible units?
No, 47 PURITAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 47 PURITAN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 PURITAN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 PURITAN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 PURITAN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
