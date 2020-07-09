41 WILLOW FALLS TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous end unit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath town-home in Nocatee! Two master bedrooms, one on the first floor and one on the 2nd. First floor master has soaking tub and shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large island and walk in pantry. First floor has a large dining room and an open floor plan family room leading out to a screened lanai and large green space. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets and a over sized family room/bonus room. You will have plenty of time to enjoy the Spray & Splash parks, tennis courts, nature trails and other Nocatee amenities as the lawn care and irrigation are included! St. John's County Schools, shopping, dining and the beach are all close by!