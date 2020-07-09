All apartments in Nocatee
41 WILLOW FALLS TRL
41 WILLOW FALLS TRL

41 Willow Falls Trail · No Longer Available
Location

41 Willow Falls Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous end unit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath town-home in Nocatee! Two master bedrooms, one on the first floor and one on the 2nd. First floor master has soaking tub and shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large island and walk in pantry. First floor has a large dining room and an open floor plan family room leading out to a screened lanai and large green space. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets and a over sized family room/bonus room. You will have plenty of time to enjoy the Spray & Splash parks, tennis courts, nature trails and other Nocatee amenities as the lawn care and irrigation are included! St. John's County Schools, shopping, dining and the beach are all close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have any available units?
41 WILLOW FALLS TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have?
Some of 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL currently offering any rent specials?
41 WILLOW FALLS TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL pet-friendly?
No, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL offer parking?
Yes, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL offers parking.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have a pool?
Yes, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL has a pool.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have accessible units?
No, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 WILLOW FALLS TRL does not have units with air conditioning.

