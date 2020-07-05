396 CRESTVIEW DR

Amenities

Check out the virtual tour... Home is also listed for sale -MLS# 1035464 - Will be removed upon leasing. Available Now! Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle! Located in the desirable Lakeside neighborhood. Walking distance or golf cart ride to Town Center, Splash and Spray water parks, Ponte Vedra Beach, dining and shopping. This beautiful 5-bedroom 4 bath w/ office and upstairs bonus room/loft features 10' ceilings, wood like tile throughout main living areas, pre-wired surround sound, multi split floor plan, large open kitchen with gas cook-top, SS appliances, screened in lanai, fenced yard,. You will stay busy enjoying everything Nocatee has to offer. World class amenities include 2 water parks-Splash and Spray, lap pool, access to all additional non-gated community pools and parks,