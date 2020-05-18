All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR

335 Majestic Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 Majestic Eagle Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom David Weekly home located in Willowcove. This home is perfect for someone with a large family or for someone building that could use the extra rooms for storage. Downstairs are all your main living areas and 4 bedrooms. Upstairs you will find 1 bedroom,1 bathroom and a loft/flex space. This space is perfect for a teen retreat, in-laws or a nanny. Enjoy cooking in your open-concept, gourmet kictchen that overlooks the family room and backyard. Kitchen features tons of cabinet storage, gas cooktop, granite countertops and a nice walk in pantry.This home is clean, BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED, offers a 3 car garage, fully fenced in backyard, wood floors, upgraded master shower with rain head, water softener. May consider a 7 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have any available units?
335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have?
Some of 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR offer parking?
Yes, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR does offer parking.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have a pool?
Yes, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR has a pool.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have accessible units?
No, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville