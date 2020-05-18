335 MAJESTIC EAGLE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss out on this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom David Weekly home located in Willowcove. This home is perfect for someone with a large family or for someone building that could use the extra rooms for storage. Downstairs are all your main living areas and 4 bedrooms. Upstairs you will find 1 bedroom,1 bathroom and a loft/flex space. This space is perfect for a teen retreat, in-laws or a nanny. Enjoy cooking in your open-concept, gourmet kictchen that overlooks the family room and backyard. Kitchen features tons of cabinet storage, gas cooktop, granite countertops and a nice walk in pantry.This home is clean, BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED, offers a 3 car garage, fully fenced in backyard, wood floors, upgraded master shower with rain head, water softener. May consider a 7 month lease.