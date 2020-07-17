All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 323 TAVERNIER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
323 TAVERNIER DR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

323 TAVERNIER DR

323 Tavernier Drive · (904) 708-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

323 Tavernier Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW**Absolutely stunning home for rent in Lakeside at Town Center in Nocatee! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features over 2,900 sqft of living space!Upon entering the home you have a large formal dining room.Tile floors throughout the common areas.Beautiful kitchen w/ white cabinets,stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.Spacious living room.Large covered patio off the living room.Nice size master bedroom w/ tall tray ceilings.Master bathroom is like a spa retreat.Beautiful garden tub,walk-in shower & dual sinks.Upstairs has a nice bonus room.Enjoy all the five star amenities Nocatee has to offer!Large community pool,playground,splash park,tennis courts,fitness center,bike path,soccer fields,& baseball fields! Lawncare is included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have any available units?
323 TAVERNIER DR has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 323 TAVERNIER DR have?
Some of 323 TAVERNIER DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 TAVERNIER DR currently offering any rent specials?
323 TAVERNIER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 TAVERNIER DR pet-friendly?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR offer parking?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR does not offer parking.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have a pool?
Yes, 323 TAVERNIER DR has a pool.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have accessible units?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 TAVERNIER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 TAVERNIER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 323 TAVERNIER DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee Apartments with Balconies
Nocatee Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GAGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity