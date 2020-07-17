323 TAVERNIER DR

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Absolutely stunning home for rent in Lakeside at Town Center in Nocatee! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features over 2,900 sqft of living space!Upon entering the home you have a large formal dining room.Tile floors throughout the common areas.Beautiful kitchen w/ white cabinets,stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.Spacious living room.Large covered patio off the living room.Nice size master bedroom w/ tall tray ceilings.Master bathroom is like a spa retreat.Beautiful garden tub,walk-in shower & dual sinks.Upstairs has a nice bonus room.Enjoy all the five star amenities Nocatee has to offer!Large community pool,playground,splash park,tennis courts,fitness center,bike path,soccer fields,& baseball fields! Lawncare is included in the rental.