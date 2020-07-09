315 PARK FOREST DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Modern elegance, at its finest, is found in this estate. Inviting front porch and open foyer, gorgeous open kitchen, living, and dining areas combine to create the heart of the home. Just beyond the study, you'll find the breathtaking master suite. Featuring an enormous walk-in closet and lavish bath. On the second floor, your family will enjoy the remaining private 3 bedrooms and additional living space, which is sure to maximize the comfort living. A spa-like master bathroom, a generously sized laundry room, and huge covered lanai with access to a cabana bath and pool shower presumed. This property is more than just a home, you will be experiencing spending your time enjoying miles of trails, kayaking, splash, lazy river, zip line, spray park, and all Nocatee has to ofer.