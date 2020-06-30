251 SOUTHERN OAK DR

Amenities

GORGEOUS home located in the highly desirable Twenty Mile Village of Nocatee! This 4/3 and 1/2 bath features 9 foot ceilings, fenced yard and screened in lanai. Additional office with French doors near entry. Custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and a huge island! Large formal dining and family room. Second floor opens up to spacious loft for added entertainment! Owners suite has tray ceiling with walk-in closet. Owners bath includes tub and shower with glass doors. Laundry room with washer/dryer ''as-is'' located on second floor for added convenience! Large community pool, playground and dog park. Pets upon approval. Available early March!