Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:39 PM

225 SWEET PINE TRL

225 Sweet Pine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

225 Sweet Pine Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful Summerwood plan is just 3 years new with a lovely extended paver patio & screened birdcage lanai. Contemporary white kitchen w/white subway tile backsplash. Guest suite has bay window & hall bath nearby. Large laundry room with cabinets & sink and a den/office/flex space with french doors. Owners suite has granite tops, large closet, frameless glass shower & plantation shutters throughout! Need a BIG GARAGE? This one has a tandem 3car/golf cart/mega storage area plus the 4' extension! Fantastic amenities in Nocatee's premier 55+ gated community. Tons of activities, golf cart friendly & a short drive to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have any available units?
225 SWEET PINE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have?
Some of 225 SWEET PINE TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 SWEET PINE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
225 SWEET PINE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 SWEET PINE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 225 SWEET PINE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL offer parking?
Yes, 225 SWEET PINE TRL offers parking.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 SWEET PINE TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have a pool?
Yes, 225 SWEET PINE TRL has a pool.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have accessible units?
No, 225 SWEET PINE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 SWEET PINE TRL has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 SWEET PINE TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 SWEET PINE TRL does not have units with air conditioning.

