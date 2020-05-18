225 SWEET PINE TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Beautiful Summerwood plan is just 3 years new with a lovely extended paver patio & screened birdcage lanai. Contemporary white kitchen w/white subway tile backsplash. Guest suite has bay window & hall bath nearby. Large laundry room with cabinets & sink and a den/office/flex space with french doors. Owners suite has granite tops, large closet, frameless glass shower & plantation shutters throughout! Need a BIG GARAGE? This one has a tandem 3car/golf cart/mega storage area plus the 4' extension! Fantastic amenities in Nocatee's premier 55+ gated community. Tons of activities, golf cart friendly & a short drive to the beach!