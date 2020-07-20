All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:05 PM

208 QUEENSLAND CIR

208 Queensland Cir · No Longer Available
Location

208 Queensland Cir, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This newly built home is just what you've been looking for! It sits in a quiet neighborhood in Nocatee giving you access to all the water parks and amenities offered. This home has gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main living area with carpet in the bedrooms. There is a covered back porch right off the living room going into the fenced backyard. You have plenty of space to entertain with a great open concept and a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, a double oven, and large island with room for seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

