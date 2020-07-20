208 QUEENSLAND CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This newly built home is just what you've been looking for! It sits in a quiet neighborhood in Nocatee giving you access to all the water parks and amenities offered. This home has gorgeous hardwood floors through out the main living area with carpet in the bedrooms. There is a covered back porch right off the living room going into the fenced backyard. You have plenty of space to entertain with a great open concept and a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, a double oven, and large island with room for seating.