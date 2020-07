Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just in Time for Summer...Wonderful Nocatee Pool Home!! This Home Feature 4 Bedrooms PLUS Office, 4 Full Baths, 2 Bonus Rooms(1 Upstairs & 1 Downstairs) and a Screened Pool. Huge Bright Open Floor Plan with Spectacular Kitchen, 3 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Included...Rent Includes Pool and Lawn Care * NO SMOKING!! The Owners would prefer a short term rental...Like 6 or 8 months...This is NOT a long term rental for someone looking to stay for multiple years. *