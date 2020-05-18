19 HILLSONG WAY

Amenities

Welcome to the town center of Nocatee. Walk, bike or golf cart to everything...grocery store, restaurants, Splash & Spray Parks! Absolutely charming & meticulously maintained home in The Enclave. Beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer/kitchen & family rm, upgraded white kitchen cabinets, plantation shutters. It is truly exquisite! Wonderful layout with the master located in the back of the home and the other 2 bedrooms in the front (with a Jack & Jill bathroom). Oversized corner lot has a charming front porch & beautiful lanai/patio area. Low maintenance living at its finest! All appliances included & water softener system. Tenants have access to all Nocatee amenities including Splash & Spray Water Parks. 10+ min. to PVBeach & the ocean. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.