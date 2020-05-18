All apartments in Nocatee
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
19 HILLSONG WAY
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

19 HILLSONG WAY

19 Hillsong Way · No Longer Available
Nocatee
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

19 Hillsong Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Welcome to the town center of Nocatee. Walk, bike or golf cart to everything...grocery store, restaurants, Splash & Spray Parks! Absolutely charming & meticulously maintained home in The Enclave. Beautiful hardwood floors in the foyer/kitchen & family rm, upgraded white kitchen cabinets, plantation shutters. It is truly exquisite! Wonderful layout with the master located in the back of the home and the other 2 bedrooms in the front (with a Jack & Jill bathroom). Oversized corner lot has a charming front porch & beautiful lanai/patio area. Low maintenance living at its finest! All appliances included & water softener system. Tenants have access to all Nocatee amenities including Splash & Spray Water Parks. 10+ min. to PVBeach & the ocean. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have any available units?
19 HILLSONG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 19 HILLSONG WAY have?
Some of 19 HILLSONG WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 HILLSONG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19 HILLSONG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 HILLSONG WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19 HILLSONG WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19 HILLSONG WAY offers parking.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 HILLSONG WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have a pool?
No, 19 HILLSONG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have accessible units?
No, 19 HILLSONG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 HILLSONG WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 HILLSONG WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 HILLSONG WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

