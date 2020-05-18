174 Spring Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Bright with natural light and great windows. This is a very open floor plan that features 20 ft ceilings in the eat in kitchen. The open kitchen layout makes it great for entertaining. Cook with gas in the upgraded kitchen with custom tile back splash. Enjoy having the master suite on the first floor with a walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The open staircase leads to the 4 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. You can relax and enjoy the extended, large screened patio with pavers. St Johns County schools with use of the fabulous Nocatee amenities. Hurry! This one will not last!! Application is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing Fee is $100 due at lease signing.