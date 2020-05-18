All apartments in Nocatee
174 Spring Park Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

174 Spring Park Ave

174 Spring Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

174 Spring Park Avenue, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Bright with natural light and great windows. This is a very open floor plan that features 20 ft ceilings in the eat in kitchen. The open kitchen layout makes it great for entertaining. Cook with gas in the upgraded kitchen with custom tile back splash. Enjoy having the master suite on the first floor with a walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The open staircase leads to the 4 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. You can relax and enjoy the extended, large screened patio with pavers. St Johns County schools with use of the fabulous Nocatee amenities. Hurry! This one will not last!! Application is $60 per person 18 and older. Processing Fee is $100 due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Spring Park Ave have any available units?
174 Spring Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 174 Spring Park Ave have?
Some of 174 Spring Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Spring Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
174 Spring Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Spring Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave offers parking.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave has a pool.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 174 Spring Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Spring Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 174 Spring Park Ave has units with air conditioning.
