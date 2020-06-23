133 HOWLAND DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit playground pool bbq/grill

Living the Nocatee lifestyle in this immaculate home located in Greenleaf Village. Enjoy the neighborhood parks, lakes, nature preserves throughout Nocatee. Take a quick and fun golf cart ride which gives you access to all of the trails and recreation. Your opportunity to enjoy the benefits of living a coastal lifestyle is here! A rated St. Johns County schools within walking distance. This well maintained home features elegant espresso hardwood floors throughout including the 2nd floor! Premium lot with a peaceful preserve in the back along with a paved lanai and fire pit. In front of you a playground and park to create many memories with block parties and barbecues! Minutes from Atlantic Ocean beach and TPC Sawgrass! Enjoy your healthy living with all resort style amenitie