133 HOWLAND DR

133 Howland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

133 Howland Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
playground
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Living the Nocatee lifestyle in this immaculate home located in Greenleaf Village. Enjoy the neighborhood parks, lakes, nature preserves throughout Nocatee. Take a quick and fun golf cart ride which gives you access to all of the trails and recreation. Your opportunity to enjoy the benefits of living a coastal lifestyle is here! A rated St. Johns County schools within walking distance. This well maintained home features elegant espresso hardwood floors throughout including the 2nd floor! Premium lot with a peaceful preserve in the back along with a paved lanai and fire pit. In front of you a playground and park to create many memories with block parties and barbecues! Minutes from Atlantic Ocean beach and TPC Sawgrass! Enjoy your healthy living with all resort style amenitie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

