Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

131 LONE EAGLE WAY

131 Lone Eagle Way · (904) 687-9567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Lone Eagle Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets. Home also contains a tandem 3 car garage and a covered back porch w/ private fenced backyard which backs up to preserve. Home is a short walk to the community's own amenity center, pool, and dog park. The amazing Nocatee Splash Water Park is also accessible and part of the benefit of living here. Other Nocatee amenities include fitness center, additional dog parks, playgrounds, junior olympic-sized pool, basketball & volleyball courts, biking & nature trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have any available units?
131 LONE EAGLE WAY has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have?
Some of 131 LONE EAGLE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 LONE EAGLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
131 LONE EAGLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 LONE EAGLE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY has a pool.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 LONE EAGLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 LONE EAGLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
