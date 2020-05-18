131 LONE EAGLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool garage volleyball court

This like new 2 story home located in Twenty Mile Village features a premium chef's kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island and upgraded cabinets. Home also contains a tandem 3 car garage and a covered back porch w/ private fenced backyard which backs up to preserve. Home is a short walk to the community's own amenity center, pool, and dog park. The amazing Nocatee Splash Water Park is also accessible and part of the benefit of living here. Other Nocatee amenities include fitness center, additional dog parks, playgrounds, junior olympic-sized pool, basketball & volleyball courts, biking & nature trails and much more.