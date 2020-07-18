127 BROOKLINE TRL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Sunshine filled home in Nocatee! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3-car garage home in Greenleaf Village is move-in ready! Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle just minutes to the splash park and within walking distance to A rated schools! Beautiful foyer with drop zone opens to a formal dining room with a convenient butler pantry area. The well appointed kitchen boasts a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and beautiful views of the lush backyard. Upstairs showcases a large loft area with built-in desks and storage along with a HUGE separate bonus room that can be closed off with double doors. This Nocatee home has it ALL! Pet Friendly and fully fenced!