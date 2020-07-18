All apartments in Nocatee
127 BROOKLINE TRL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

127 BROOKLINE TRL

127 Brookline Trail · No Longer Available
Location

127 Brookline Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Sunshine filled home in Nocatee! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3-car garage home in Greenleaf Village is move-in ready! Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle just minutes to the splash park and within walking distance to A rated schools! Beautiful foyer with drop zone opens to a formal dining room with a convenient butler pantry area. The well appointed kitchen boasts a gas stove, stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and beautiful views of the lush backyard. Upstairs showcases a large loft area with built-in desks and storage along with a HUGE separate bonus room that can be closed off with double doors. This Nocatee home has it ALL! Pet Friendly and fully fenced!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

