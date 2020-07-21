124 GULFSTREAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Fantastic rental home in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee!. Pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 3,328 sq ft is perfect for entertaining! Family room w/surround sound! Dream kitchen with a California Style Island, gas cook top range, premium stainless appliances, Butlers Pantry with a Wine Cooler, large walk in pantry! Huge upstairs bonus with separate bedroom/full bath. Storage will not be a issue with this home as it includes a large upstairs walk in storage space! The large Master Suite has bay widnows with a sitting area, Master bathroom with surround sound speakers makes for a spa like setting. Step out of the expansive 8 sliders where privacy abounds on this lush preserve lot enjoying the screened in pool area with summer kitchenLawn and pool maintenance included!