124 GULFSTREAM WAY

Amenities
Fantastic rental home in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee!. Pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 3,328 sq ft is perfect for entertaining! Family room w/surround sound! Dream kitchen with a California Style Island, gas cook top range, premium stainless appliances, Butlers Pantry with a Wine Cooler, large walk in pantry! Huge upstairs bonus with separate bedroom/full bath. Storage will not be a issue with this home as it includes a large upstairs walk in storage space! The large Master Suite has bay widnows with a sitting area, Master bathroom with surround sound speakers makes for a spa like setting. Step out of the expansive 8 sliders where privacy abounds on this lush preserve lot enjoying the screened in pool area with summer kitchenLawn and pool maintenance included!