124 GULFSTREAM WAY
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

124 GULFSTREAM WAY

124 Gulf Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

124 Gulf Stream Way, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fantastic rental home in Coastal Oaks at Nocatee!. Pool home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 3,328 sq ft is perfect for entertaining! Family room w/surround sound! Dream kitchen with a California Style Island, gas cook top range, premium stainless appliances, Butlers Pantry with a Wine Cooler, large walk in pantry! Huge upstairs bonus with separate bedroom/full bath. Storage will not be a issue with this home as it includes a large upstairs walk in storage space! The large Master Suite has bay widnows with a sitting area, Master bathroom with surround sound speakers makes for a spa like setting. Step out of the expansive 8 sliders where privacy abounds on this lush preserve lot enjoying the screened in pool area with summer kitchenLawn and pool maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

