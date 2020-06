Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely, meticulously cared for full 4 Bedroom with an Office home on a Lake. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Gas cooktop. Tile in the main areas and carpet in bedrooms, office, and dining room. Willowcove is a wonderful community and has full access to the Nocatee Amenities. Close to the huge Publix, restaurants, and local doctors and dentists. Property is professionally managed.