Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

102 Payne Trail

102 Payne Trail · (904) 998-4527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Payne Trail, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 Payne Trail · Avail. Jul 10

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2436 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
102 Payne Trail Available 07/10/20 Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com

Go Green with this 100% Energy Star Certified Home, and enjoy all of the amenities Nocatee has to offer including the Nocatee splash park, hiking trails and much more all included with the rental for FREE! Located in St Johns County school system, this beautiful home is like new with full fenced backyard providing excellent privacy and entertaining. Cook like a pro in your gourmet kitchen featuring granite kitchen countertops and stainless appliances. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room, floor plan flows absolutely perfectly! Tons of storage throughout the home including large walk-in closets. 23 foot long Owner's suite is huge! Owner's suite bathroom with double vanity, glass shower and separate garden tub. Laundry and owner's suite located on second floor. Full guest bathroom with double vanity located upstairs, half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Garage floor recently sealed. Inquire today!

For information on the HOA and amenities:
Greenleaf Village at Nocatee
http://greenleafvillagehoa.info/
BCM Services, Community Property Manager
Matt Ciupak, info@bcmservices.net, (904) 242-0666

Amenities:
Resident Services

*Additional fees may apply, please inquire for more information.

(RLNE2735743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

