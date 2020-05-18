Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

102 Payne Trail Available 07/10/20 Custom Upgraded Home with Nocatee Amenities Included! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com



Go Green with this 100% Energy Star Certified Home, and enjoy all of the amenities Nocatee has to offer including the Nocatee splash park, hiking trails and much more all included with the rental for FREE! Located in St Johns County school system, this beautiful home is like new with full fenced backyard providing excellent privacy and entertaining. Cook like a pro in your gourmet kitchen featuring granite kitchen countertops and stainless appliances. Eat-in kitchen opens to the family room, floor plan flows absolutely perfectly! Tons of storage throughout the home including large walk-in closets. 23 foot long Owner's suite is huge! Owner's suite bathroom with double vanity, glass shower and separate garden tub. Laundry and owner's suite located on second floor. Full guest bathroom with double vanity located upstairs, half bathroom downstairs for convenience. Garage floor recently sealed. Inquire today!



For information on the HOA and amenities:

Greenleaf Village at Nocatee

http://greenleafvillagehoa.info/

BCM Services, Community Property Manager

Matt Ciupak, info@bcmservices.net, (904) 242-0666



Amenities:

Resident Services



*Additional fees may apply, please inquire for more information.



(RLNE2735743)