7313 Royal Palm Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Jasmin Acres
Amenities
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Water access in the back to canal, Nice sun room and great space and distribution. 1 block from Us 19 and Very close to Downtown New Port Richey to enjoy restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7313 ROYAL PALM DRIVE have any available units?
7313 ROYAL PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.