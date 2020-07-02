Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor where the garage and workshop/bonus room are located. To the rear of the living room you will find the kitchen. Off the living room is a hallway leading to two bedrooms with two adjoining bathrooms. The master bedroom opens out to a screened balcony.The home has a large back yard and will not last long, dont delay call today, Pet friendly. The home has full wood flooring and tile throughout and has a w/d in unit. The home has a fully fenced yard and screened in patio call now



7006 Oelsner st, New Port Richey, FL 34652



(RLNE5520628)