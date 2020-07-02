All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 7006 Oelsner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
7006 Oelsner St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

7006 Oelsner St

7006 Oelsner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7006 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Timber Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor where the garage and workshop/bonus room are located. To the rear of the living room you will find the kitchen. Off the living room is a hallway leading to two bedrooms with two adjoining bathrooms. The master bedroom opens out to a screened balcony.The home has a large back yard and will not last long, dont delay call today, Pet friendly. The home has full wood flooring and tile throughout and has a w/d in unit. The home has a fully fenced yard and screened in patio call now

7006 Oelsner st, New Port Richey, FL 34652

(RLNE5520628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Oelsner St have any available units?
7006 Oelsner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Oelsner St have?
Some of 7006 Oelsner St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Oelsner St currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Oelsner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Oelsner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7006 Oelsner St is pet friendly.
Does 7006 Oelsner St offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Oelsner St offers parking.
Does 7006 Oelsner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Oelsner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Oelsner St have a pool?
No, 7006 Oelsner St does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Oelsner St have accessible units?
No, 7006 Oelsner St does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Oelsner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 Oelsner St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College