Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars. Walking distance to North Bay Hospital as well as downtown dining and shopping. The newly remodeled rec center with 3 pools is 2 blocks away. This apartment has a shared laundry room with a stackable washer/dryer for each apt. The building is set up with a 1 and 2 bedroom apt that could be used as a mother in law situation. So there are 2 options if you are looking.