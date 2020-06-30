6723 CONGRESS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright upstairs corner unit! Completely Remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath, Open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and spacious living room. Storage room and inside laundry room. NEWER PAINT, Blinds! Wood Laminate Flooring. Great location off of downtown New Port Richey, close to community playground, parks, restaurants, mall, plenty of shopping and more! Check out the new New Port Richey Aquatic center will pool and slides, plus activities. Pets ok! Trash and Pest control included! Professionally Managed with quick repairs and pay your rent online!