New Port Richey, FL
6723 CONGRESS STREET
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

6723 CONGRESS STREET

6723 Congress Street · No Longer Available
New Port Richey
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

6723 Congress Street, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Orange Brook

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright upstairs corner unit! Completely Remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath, Open kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area and spacious living room. Storage room and inside laundry room. NEWER PAINT, Blinds! Wood Laminate Flooring. Great location off of downtown New Port Richey, close to community playground, parks, restaurants, mall, plenty of shopping and more! Check out the new New Port Richey Aquatic center will pool and slides, plus activities. Pets ok! Trash and Pest control included! Professionally Managed with quick repairs and pay your rent online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have any available units?
6723 CONGRESS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have?
Some of 6723 CONGRESS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6723 CONGRESS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6723 CONGRESS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6723 CONGRESS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6723 CONGRESS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET offer parking?
No, 6723 CONGRESS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6723 CONGRESS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6723 CONGRESS STREET has a pool.
Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have accessible units?
No, 6723 CONGRESS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6723 CONGRESS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6723 CONGRESS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

