6238 Alaska Avenue

***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a split floor plan and is conveniently located near downtown shops and restaurants in New Port Richey. The home features an expansive living room with a fireplace, a nice-sized kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, a formal dining room, a private master bathroom, and a large walk-in closet, and a wonderful Florida Room overlooking a private backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Alaska
High school: Gulf High School
Middle school: Gulf Middle School
Elementary school: James M. Marlowe Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.