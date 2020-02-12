6238 Alaska Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a split floor plan and is conveniently located near downtown shops and restaurants in New Port Richey. The home features an expansive living room with a fireplace, a nice-sized kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, a formal dining room, a private master bathroom, and a large walk-in closet, and a wonderful Florida Room overlooking a private backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Alaska

High school: Gulf High School

Middle school: Gulf Middle School

Elementary school: James M. Marlowe Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.