6037 GEORGIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see inside!!! Everything you can see and touch has been updated within last two years. New thermal impact windows; new roof; new Trane central A/C and heat; all new interior. Updated kitchen with new cabinets; granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; all tile floor throughout; all new LED light fixtures and ceiling fans; updated ceiling and wall texture; updated interior and exterior doors, full size Samsung washer and dryer; 1 car garage with new garage door and electronic opener. Great unit!! Great monthly rental rate and low monthly expenses!! First, last and one month security deposit required. Call today to view this clean rental.