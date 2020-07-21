Rent Calculator
New Port Richey, FL
/
6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM
6031 Maplewood Drive
·
Location
6031 Maplewood Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME! PORCELAIN TILE THROUGH OUT! 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE! KITCHEN & BATHS UPDATER WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! HURRY WILL NOT LAST! AVAILABLE NOV 15TH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Port Richey, FL
.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New Port Richey Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Port Richey
.
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
