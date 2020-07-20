All apartments in New Port Richey
5933 MAKI LANE

5933 Maki Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Maki Ln, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Maki Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
FRESHLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF NEW PORT RICHEY NOW AVAILABLE!! (ONE UNIT REMAINING), each unit is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and features brand new EVERYTHING! Including roof, 3 separate freezing AC’s, kitchens, granite, backsplash, appliances, ceiling fans in each room, tank-less water heaters, freshly painted inside and out, private WASHER & DRYER IN EACH UNIT! Private fenced in yard. Each unit has separate water and electric meters. Trash & lawn maintenance are included in your rent. Close to everything. Rents per unit vary from $850-$895 per month. Application fee is $60 per applicant and $40 for each additional applicant. 12 month lease. FIRST, LAST and SECUIRTY required. No evictions or convictions. No Smoking. Immediate occupancy available now. No Dogs allowed. Cats Allowed with one time non refundable $200 deposit. All room sizes to be measured independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

