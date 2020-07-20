5933 MAKI LANE

Amenities

FRESHLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF NEW PORT RICHEY NOW AVAILABLE!! (ONE UNIT REMAINING), each unit is 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and features brand new EVERYTHING! Including roof, 3 separate freezing AC’s, kitchens, granite, backsplash, appliances, ceiling fans in each room, tank-less water heaters, freshly painted inside and out, private WASHER & DRYER IN EACH UNIT! Private fenced in yard. Each unit has separate water and electric meters. Trash & lawn maintenance are included in your rent. Close to everything. Rents per unit vary from $850-$895 per month. Application fee is $60 per applicant and $40 for each additional applicant. 12 month lease. FIRST, LAST and SECUIRTY required. No evictions or convictions. No Smoking. Immediate occupancy available now. No Dogs allowed. Cats Allowed with one time non refundable $200 deposit. All room sizes to be measured independently.