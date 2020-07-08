All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated June 9 2020

5853 Pine St

5853 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

5853 Pine Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodel home, which includes floors, carpeting, and in the kitchen, cabinets where refaced. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fenced in yard with shed included, pet friendly. In walking distance to the schools. Minutes from US Hwy 19th and shopping centers. fourth bedroom could be use as a in law suite or guess bedroom. A must see, Call us today for a showing!.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5853 Pine St have any available units?
5853 Pine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5853 Pine St have?
Some of 5853 Pine St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5853 Pine St currently offering any rent specials?
5853 Pine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5853 Pine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5853 Pine St is pet friendly.
Does 5853 Pine St offer parking?
No, 5853 Pine St does not offer parking.
Does 5853 Pine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5853 Pine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5853 Pine St have a pool?
No, 5853 Pine St does not have a pool.
Does 5853 Pine St have accessible units?
No, 5853 Pine St does not have accessible units.
Does 5853 Pine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5853 Pine St does not have units with dishwashers.

