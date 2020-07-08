5853 Pine St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodel home, which includes floors, carpeting, and in the kitchen, cabinets where refaced. This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fenced in yard with shed included, pet friendly. In walking distance to the schools. Minutes from US Hwy 19th and shopping centers. fourth bedroom could be use as a in law suite or guess bedroom. A must see, Call us today for a showing!.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.