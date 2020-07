Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Easy living and low maintenance in a recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment. Lawn service is included in the rent, tenant pays water/sewer & electric. The kitchen is updated with oak cabinets, nice counter-tops and easy clean ceramic tile flooring throughout. A washer and dryer hookups available. There’s a large parking pad and a completely fenced back yard. Situated in a quiet neighborhood of New Port Richey and conveniently located close to the charming downtown area.