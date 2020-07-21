5622 La Salle Court

Amenities
2 Bedroom near a river! ALL tile and CUTE kitchen! - Property Id: 227735
Check out this BEAUTIFUL 2 X 1 apartment home at River's Edge.
Call Peter today to see the unit - 727-409-7462
Unit 5622 is a single story apartment home that features ALL tile flooring, updated kitchen items and a place you will love to call home.
Rent is $750
Water/trash $40 monthly
Laundry facility on site
PET friendly
Kayak launch access and a beautiful river are available on the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227735
Property Id 227735
(RLNE5579557)