5622 La Salle Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 Bedroom near a river! ALL tile and CUTE kitchen! - Property Id: 227735



Check out this BEAUTIFUL 2 X 1 apartment home at River's Edge.



Call Peter today to see the unit - 727-409-7462



Unit 5622 is a single story apartment home that features ALL tile flooring, updated kitchen items and a place you will love to call home.



Rent is $750

Water/trash $40 monthly



Laundry facility on site



PET friendly



Kayak launch access and a beautiful river are available on the property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227735

Property Id 227735



(RLNE5579557)