New Port Richey, FL
5622 La Salle Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

5622 La Salle Court

5622 La Salle Court · No Longer Available
Location

5622 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom near a river! ALL tile and CUTE kitchen! - Property Id: 227735

Check out this BEAUTIFUL 2 X 1 apartment home at River's Edge.

Call Peter today to see the unit - 727-409-7462

Unit 5622 is a single story apartment home that features ALL tile flooring, updated kitchen items and a place you will love to call home.

Rent is $750
Water/trash $40 monthly

Laundry facility on site

PET friendly

Kayak launch access and a beautiful river are available on the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227735
Property Id 227735

(RLNE5579557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5622 La Salle Court have any available units?
5622 La Salle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5622 La Salle Court have?
Some of 5622 La Salle Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5622 La Salle Court currently offering any rent specials?
5622 La Salle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5622 La Salle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5622 La Salle Court is pet friendly.
Does 5622 La Salle Court offer parking?
No, 5622 La Salle Court does not offer parking.
Does 5622 La Salle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5622 La Salle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5622 La Salle Court have a pool?
No, 5622 La Salle Court does not have a pool.
Does 5622 La Salle Court have accessible units?
No, 5622 La Salle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5622 La Salle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5622 La Salle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
