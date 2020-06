Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Spacious fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community in New Port Richey. Just bring your toothbrush & TV. Upstairs unit overlooks pond with fountain. Walk in to an open floor plan living/dining kitchen area with a beautiful sunroom overlooking pond. Tile throughout except carpet in bedroom. Community has clubhouse & pool. Covered reserved parking for 1 car.

No pets allowed per HOA rules

Owner will also allow shorter term lease of 7-11 months at $850.00 per month

55+ community so at least one occupant must be 55 years or older & no occupant under the age of 18.