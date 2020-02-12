5155 Hemlock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spotless 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car carport home has been smartly updated! The eat in kitchen has refrigerator and a smooth surface range with good cabinet space and great lighting! The oversized living room has laminate floors and reverse cycle wall AC. Both bedrooms have their own adjustable AC units, laminate flooring, mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. Window treatments throughout. This property has a laundry room WITH newer washer and dryer provided! There is also a former half bath turned storage room behind the carport with drain still intact under the wood flooring. There is a partially fenced, great big back yard for enjoying the Florida lifestyle. And the best part is that the LAWN SERVICE is INCLUDED in the rent!!! TRASH SERVICE is also INCLUDED! Small pet accepted with $200 non refundable pet fee and owner approval. Don't miss this one! Call today for your personal showing.

