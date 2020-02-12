All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated September 2 2019

5155 Hemlock Drive

Location

5155 Hemlock Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spotless 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car carport home has been smartly updated! The eat in kitchen has refrigerator and a smooth surface range with good cabinet space and great lighting! The oversized living room has laminate floors and reverse cycle wall AC. Both bedrooms have their own adjustable AC units, laminate flooring, mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans. Window treatments throughout. This property has a laundry room WITH newer washer and dryer provided! There is also a former half bath turned storage room behind the carport with drain still intact under the wood flooring. There is a partially fenced, great big back yard for enjoying the Florida lifestyle. And the best part is that the LAWN SERVICE is INCLUDED in the rent!!! TRASH SERVICE is also INCLUDED! Small pet accepted with $200 non refundable pet fee and owner approval. Don't miss this one! Call today for your personal showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Hemlock Drive have any available units?
5155 Hemlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 Hemlock Drive have?
Some of 5155 Hemlock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Hemlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Hemlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Hemlock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5155 Hemlock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5155 Hemlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5155 Hemlock Drive offers parking.
Does 5155 Hemlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5155 Hemlock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Hemlock Drive have a pool?
No, 5155 Hemlock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5155 Hemlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 5155 Hemlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Hemlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5155 Hemlock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
