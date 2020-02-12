5037 BROOKSIDE LANE

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with ceramic tile, travertine and laminate flooring through out the home. No carpeting to contend with. Newer double pane windows and french doors, newer A/C unit 2019, newer roof and complete with refrigerator, range, built in microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage service and yard mowing is included. Shrub trimming is the responsibility of the Tenant. Open floor plan with living, dining combination and open kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with travertine flooring, en suite with tub/shower combination and two additional spacious bedrooms. Partially vinyl fenced rear yard, open patio, oversized one car garage, automatic garage door opener and located close to downtown City of New Port Richey which has a multitude of events and fabulous eateries Pets allowed, two maximum, non refundable pet deposit required, Fist/Last/Security required. Call for your private showing today!