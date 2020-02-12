All apartments in New Port Richey
5037 BROOKSIDE LANE

5037 Brookside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Brookside Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with ceramic tile, travertine and laminate flooring through out the home. No carpeting to contend with. Newer double pane windows and french doors, newer A/C unit 2019, newer roof and complete with refrigerator, range, built in microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, garbage service and yard mowing is included. Shrub trimming is the responsibility of the Tenant. Open floor plan with living, dining combination and open kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with travertine flooring, en suite with tub/shower combination and two additional spacious bedrooms. Partially vinyl fenced rear yard, open patio, oversized one car garage, automatic garage door opener and located close to downtown City of New Port Richey which has a multitude of events and fabulous eateries Pets allowed, two maximum, non refundable pet deposit required, Fist/Last/Security required. Call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have any available units?
5037 BROOKSIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have?
Some of 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5037 BROOKSIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE offers parking.
Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have a pool?
No, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 BROOKSIDE LANE has units with dishwashers.

