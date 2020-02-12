All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
5025 MURIEL LANE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:36 PM

5025 MURIEL LANE

5025 Muriel Lane · No Longer Available
New Port Richey
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

5025 Muriel Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
The Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hurry to see this charming and move in ready home for rent! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage is beautiful! Upon entering you see this neutral paint throughout that is perfect for your decor and invites you to bring your furnishings in and get settled! This living area is spacious and open to the dining area and kitchen, the openness allows for versatility when decorating and laying out what works best for you! The kitchen is more modern and since its open to the dining area and living area you never feel left out of the events while prepping dinner or cleaning up! The rooms also overlook the fully fenced backyard- a great area to have a large party during the warmer months! This is a great space to relax after a long day and take in the peace of the weekend! Inside you have a nice master bedroom with private bathroom and secondary bedrooms that share a guest bathroom. They are impressive and comfortable. This home is charming and impressive and sure to catch your attention! Hurry to schedule your showing as this one will fly off the market quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 MURIEL LANE have any available units?
5025 MURIEL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 MURIEL LANE have?
Some of 5025 MURIEL LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 MURIEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5025 MURIEL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 MURIEL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5025 MURIEL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5025 MURIEL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5025 MURIEL LANE offers parking.
Does 5025 MURIEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 MURIEL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 MURIEL LANE have a pool?
No, 5025 MURIEL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5025 MURIEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 5025 MURIEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 MURIEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 MURIEL LANE has units with dishwashers.
