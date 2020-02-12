5025 MURIEL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hurry to see this charming and move in ready home for rent! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage is beautiful! Upon entering you see this neutral paint throughout that is perfect for your decor and invites you to bring your furnishings in and get settled! This living area is spacious and open to the dining area and kitchen, the openness allows for versatility when decorating and laying out what works best for you! The kitchen is more modern and since its open to the dining area and living area you never feel left out of the events while prepping dinner or cleaning up! The rooms also overlook the fully fenced backyard- a great area to have a large party during the warmer months! This is a great space to relax after a long day and take in the peace of the weekend! Inside you have a nice master bedroom with private bathroom and secondary bedrooms that share a guest bathroom. They are impressive and comfortable. This home is charming and impressive and sure to catch your attention! Hurry to schedule your showing as this one will fly off the market quickly!