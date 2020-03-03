728 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

Wake up to an amazing sunrise each day! Modern oceanfront home only 4 blocks to the Beaches Town Center. Entertainment loft (billiards/ping pong table) & ocean views from every level. Bring your SUP, surf board, kayak and bike - you can walk right out your back door & be at the beach in seconds. Walk to restaurants, shops, Starbucks, yoga & more! $4500/mo if rented 7 months+; $5,000/mo if rented 30 days-6 mo; tenant pays all utilities; one dog under 25 lbs allowed w/dep; owner will consider renting unfurnished for add'l fee to move/store furniture. **PLEASE: Do not walk onto property without an appointment**----Available NOVEMBER 1.----