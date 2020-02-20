500 OCEAN FRONT

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Oceanfront rental in desirable Neptune Beach, a short walk to shopping, coffee and restaurants - a dream location on the coast of Jacksonville! Renovated, gorgeous and fully furnished oceanfront home with courtyard pool available for rent on a long term or short term (28+days) basis. The main house consists of 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with living/dining downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The detached 2-car garage (air conditioned) is built with an additional 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.