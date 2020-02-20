All apartments in Neptune Beach
Neptune Beach, FL
500 OCEAN FRONT
500 OCEAN FRONT

500 Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

500 Ocean Front, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Oceanfront rental in desirable Neptune Beach, a short walk to shopping, coffee and restaurants - a dream location on the coast of Jacksonville! Renovated, gorgeous and fully furnished oceanfront home with courtyard pool available for rent on a long term or short term (28+days) basis. The main house consists of 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with living/dining downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The detached 2-car garage (air conditioned) is built with an additional 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have any available units?
500 OCEAN FRONT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 500 OCEAN FRONT have?
Some of 500 OCEAN FRONT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 OCEAN FRONT currently offering any rent specials?
500 OCEAN FRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 OCEAN FRONT pet-friendly?
No, 500 OCEAN FRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT offer parking?
Yes, 500 OCEAN FRONT offers parking.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 OCEAN FRONT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have a pool?
Yes, 500 OCEAN FRONT has a pool.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have accessible units?
No, 500 OCEAN FRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 OCEAN FRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 OCEAN FRONT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 OCEAN FRONT has units with air conditioning.
